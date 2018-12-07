COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) - A former house parent at a Mississippi children’s home has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the sexual abuse of three girls.

The Commercial Dispatch reports 45-year-old Seth Coles was found guilty last week of sexual battery. Copes maintained his innocence throughout his trial in which three women testified he sexually abused them while at the home.

Twin sisters, now 20, told the court they moved to the home in 2006 when they were 7 years old. They said they were abused while living with Copes, his wife Kara, the couple’s daughters and several other children.

They said Copes was the preferred parent, and that closeness kept them from reporting the abuse before 2013. A third, unrelated witness, now 21, testified she also was abused at the home.

