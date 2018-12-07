Federal prosecutors in New York on Friday recommended a “substantial” prison term for President Trump’s longtime fixer and former personal attorney Michael Cohen, for paying hush money to adult film star on the president’s behalf and evading taxes.

Special counsel Robert Mueller also weighed on in a separate filing Friday. Although he took no position on the length of Mr. Cohen’s sentence, he did say in a court filing that Cohen should face consequences for lying to Congress about a plan to construct a new Trump Tower Russia during the 2016 campaign.

“The sentence should reflect the fact that lying to federal investigators has real consequences, especially where the defendant lied to investigators about critical facts, in an investigation of national importance,” Mr. Mueller wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to eight federal crimes, including campaign violations to related to his payment of $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and another payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both have alleged affairs with Mr. Trump before he took office.

Mr. Trump has denied the allegation, but said he was aware of the payment.

Cohen admitted to federal prosecutors that both payments were coordinated and at the direction of “Individual-1,” a moniker that has been used for Mr. Trump in previous court filings, the memorandum said.

“As Cohen himself has now admitted with respect to both payments,” he acted in coordination with and at the direction of Individual-1,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also pushed for a harsh sentence after he admitted last week to lying to Congress about Mr. Trump’s plan to build a new Trump Tower in Russia in the midst of the 2016 presidential election.

“The defendant’s crime was serious both in terms of the underlying conduct and its effect on multiple government investigations,” the prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “The sentence should reflect the fact that lying to federal investigators has real consequences, especially where the defendant lied to investigators about critical facts, in an investigation of national importance.”

Cohen said he lied to maintain the narrative that Mr. Trump had no ties to Russia.

The project was abandoned by January 2016 and Cohen had not spoken to Russian officials about it, he said in a letter to Congress. However, the project was still moving forward in June 2016, and Mr. Trump even considered traveling to Russia after the Republican National Convention to keep it alive, according to court documents.

Those same court documents also revealed Cohen discussed it with Mr. Trump and members of his family.

Defense attorneys said in a memo that, by cooperating with the special counsel, Cohen had decided to “re-point his internal compass true north toward a productive, ethical and thoroughly law-abiding life.”

Earlier this year, Cohen also pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations in connection to hush money paid to two women who allege affairs with Mr. Trump before he was a presidential candidate. The president has denied the claims.

Cohen faced 46 to 63 months in jail under that plea deal with New York prosecutors. His attorneys are hoping his cooperation with Mr. Mueller will be rewarded with some sort of leniency.

Mr. Trump earlier this week expressed outrage that Cohen could receive a break from Mueller in return for cooperation.

“He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence,” the president said on Twitter.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.