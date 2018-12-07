WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A federal appeals court says a Connecticut police officer who shot a 12-year-old deaf boy with a stun gun acted reasonably and cannot be sued by the boy’s parents because of government immunity.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled Friday in favor of West Hartford officer Paul Gionfriddo, who appealed a lower court ruling that denied his request to dismiss the claims against him in the parents’ lawsuit.

Authorities say Gionfriddo shot the boy with a stun gun at the American School for the Deaf in 2013, when the student refused commands to drop a rock after assaulting a teacher. A teacher translated the commands in sign language to the boy.

A lawyer for the boy’s parents said he would comment later Friday.





