IRVINE, Calif. (AP) - A former Southern California police chief and an officer have been charged with attacking paramedics at a concert while they were off duty.

Orange County prosecutors say former Fullerton chief David Hendricks and Capt. Thomas Oliveras were charged Friday with misdemeanor battery and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Each could face several years in county jail if convicted. Neither is in custody and it’s unclear whether they have attorneys.

Prosecutors say the men were at a Lady Antebellum concert at Irvine’s FivePoint Amphitheatre in August when they got into a confrontation with two emergency medical technicians who were treating Hendricks‘ wife.

Prosecutors allege Hendricks shoved the paramedics and Oliveras put one in a headlock.

They were kicked out and placed on administrative leave. Hendricks resigned last month.





