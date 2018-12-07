LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky police officer has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing teenagers and asking them for sexual photos.

The Courier Journal reports 34-year-old Kenneth Betts pleaded guilty Thursday. Prosecutors say the ex-Louisville Metro Police officer met three of four victims through the department’s program for teens interested in law enforcement.

Betts was a program adviser, along with former officer Brandon Wood, who’s been indicted on similar charges. Wood goes to trial in January.

The department investigated Betts in 2014 over “improper contact” involving a girl. He resigned that year and was hired at another law enforcement agency.

Betts‘ sentencing is set for March. He also is accused of abusing two different people in another case in which he’s pleaded not guilty to first- and third-degree sodomy. That case is ongoing.

