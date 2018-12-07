MOODY, Ala. (AP) - A former meteorologist well-known in Alabama has been charged with domestic violence and stalking.

Al.com reports Mark Prater was arrested Tuesday at this Moody home by Trussville and Moody police and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. A protection from abuse request filed that day says Prater sent a woman 37 emails and called her 17 times that morning.

It says he also showed up at the woman’s house and left a note on her door, which is when she called police. It says he had previously told the woman that he would take her daughter away.

Prater left WIAT-TV in April after working at the station for 10 years. The Associated Press named him Alabama’s Best Weathercaster in 1999.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews





