HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut say they arrested a man after his 6-year-old son brought marijuana to school.

Authorities say 37-year-old Jeffery Faniel Sr., of Hartford, was charged with felony risk of injury to a minor and possession of cannabis. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

Hartford police say they were called to the Global Communications Academy on Thursday afternoon and learned from staff members that Faniel’s son was seen showing classmates a bag of suspected marijuana. School officials seized the pot and contacted both parents.

Police say Faniel admitted the marijuana belonged to him.

Faniel did not immediately return a Facebook message Thursday. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

State child welfare officials have been notified of the arrest.





