BOSTON (AP) - Federal immigration officials have apprehended dozens of people suspected of living in the country illegally in a series of sweeps in New England.

The Boston Herald reports Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have detained some 58 people in raids this week in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut. In Massachusetts, the arrests were carried out in Lawrence, Worcester and the Boston neighborhoods of Dorchester and East Boston.

The agency says those rounded up included citizens of Brazil, Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. It also says about 15 of the people detained had been previously released by local authorities despite the federal agency’s request to hold them.

Boston and a number of other New England communities are considered “sanctuary cities” where local officials limit their involvement in federal immigration matters.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.