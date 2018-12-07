CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) - A man is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 22 for stealing nearly $5,400 from a store he managed in northern Iowa’s Charles City.

Floyd County court records say 34-year-old Joseph Raveling pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft. Prosecutors say he stole the money from a Dollar General store during December 2016 and January 2017.

Prosecutors have agreed to recommend a suspended five-year prison sentence, three to five years of probation and that he pay restitution of nearly $3,800. The judge is not bound by the plea agreement, however.





