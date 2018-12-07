LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A judge in Kentucky has pleaded not guilty to charges of forgery and tampering with public records.

WKYT-TV reports that Judge Beth Maze appeared Thursday morning in Bath County Circuit Court to answer charges connected to a drug case involving her ex-husband. The indictment alleges Maze falsely altered public records.

Maze is also under investigation for ethics charges filed by the state Judicial Conduct Commission. She is accused of violating judicial rules by trying to help her ex-husband after he was arrested on drug charges last year. She was suspended with pay Oct. 2.

Maze has denied wrongdoing and told the commission that she never intended to “bestow any benefit” to her ex-husband.

As a circuit judge, represents Bath, Rowan, Montgomery and Menifee counties.

