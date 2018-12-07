ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A court spokesman says a New Mexico judge has recused himself from overseeing the case of a man who shot and killed five family members when he was 15.

Spokesman Sidney Hill confirmed that Children’s Court Judge John Romero recused himself Friday, which previously had been set as the final day in a hearing to determine whether 21-year-old Nehemiah Griego should be sentenced as a juvenile or an adult.

Romero had been tasked with making the decision based on whether he believed Griego had proven receptive to years of psychological treatment while in the state’s juvenile justice system.

In 2013, authorities say Griego fatally shot his parents and three young siblings at their home south of Albuquerque. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in 2015.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.