COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A 40-year-old man has been convicted in the stomping death of a fellow inmate that prosecutors say involved a feud over a TV remote control at a Colorado Springs re-entry center.

The Gazette reports that a jury on Friday convicted Danny L. Gonzalez of second-degree murder in the Nov. 19, 2017, attack that led to the death of Daniel Pena, 64, a week later.

Both men were awaiting parole at the Cheyenne Mountain Re-entry Center, a private facility that holds Colorado Department of Corrections inmates. Fellow inmates said Pena was knocked unconscious and repeatedly kicked in the face by Gonzalez.

Attorneys for Gonzalez argued that Gonzalez was defending himself.

After the verdict, attorneys for Gonzalez say they will appeal the conviction.

