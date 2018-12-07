OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - A suburban Kansas City motorcyclist has been charged in a wreck that killed the woman who was riding behind him.

The Kansas City Star reports that 42-year-old Fredrick Wilson Kane, of Mission, was booked into jail Friday. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence in the death of 35-year-old Sierra Crooks. She was killed on June 25 when he crashed in Shawnee.

His bond is set at $250,000. His attorney, Keith Drill, didn’t immediately return a phone message.

