LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Police say a man suspected of stealing a computer from a New Mexico church was arrested after he demanded a surveillance photo of him be removed from social media.

KTSM-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports Eric Martin Carnero was arrested last week and charged with larceny stemming from a June 6 theft at Calvary Chapel Three Crosses in Las Cruces.

According to police, the 40-year-old Carnero stole a backpack containing a laptop computer from the church.

The owner of the backpack posted surveillance camera still images of the suspect on a social media page. That generated several responses identifying Carnero as the suspect.

Carnero, himself, responded to the social media post and asked that his image be removed.

It is not known if Carnero had an attorney.





