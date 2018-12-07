HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Three New Mexico police officers have been accused in a federal lawsuit of wrongfully detaining a man as he stood near a parked car on a residential street, and arresting another after he asked officers why they had interrupted their family gathering.

The lawsuit stemming from a June encounter was filed this week on behalf of Shamus Wright and Kentoine Penman. Both are black, from Hobbs, members of a family that had been planning a reunion for the next day.

The lawsuit says an officer approached Penman and another relative because they were not standing on the sidewalk.

Moments later, Wright asked the officers why they were on the scene. He was accused by police of “interjecting himself” and not identifying himself.

A Hobbs police spokesman did not immediately return a call requesting comment.





