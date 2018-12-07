DETROIT (AP) - A man has been arrested after allegedly sending threatening, anti-Semitic and sexually violent messages to Detroit journalists and an elected official.

An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court says 69-year-old Lawrence Steven Brayboy allegedly targeted workers at The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press. He appeared in court Thursday following his arrest and is charged in a criminal complaint with stalking and making threatening communications.

The Associated Press left a message Friday seeking comment from a court-appointed lawyer.

The Detroit News reports the FBI investigated Brayboy and, according to the filing, in a one-year span ending in October, one writer received at least 65 voicemails that “contained sexually violent threats and/or sexually vulgar language.”

Other journalists received repeated emails and voicemails. He also repeatedly emailed an Ann Arbor official.

