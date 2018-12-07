OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A 42-year-old man has been given five years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Omaha.

Douglas County District Court records say Luis Velasquez-Ortiz was sentenced Thursday. He’d pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of an accident and to vehicular homicide.

Investigators say Velasquez-Ortiz was driving a sport utility vehicle on April 11 that ran a stop sign and collided with the motorcycle being driven by 31-year-old Juan Moreno-Tamayo. Police say Velasquez-Ortiz fled the scene, running over Moreno-Tamayo in the process. Moreno-Tamayo died at the scene.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.