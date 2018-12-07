HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A 24-year-old man has been held on $1.5 million bail in a shooting in Hartford that left one 17-year-old boy dead and another injured.

The Hartford Court reports William Moore briefly appeared in Superior Court Friday following his arrest Thursday in the killing of Karlonzo Taylor.

He’s charged with murder and first-degree assault. His next court date is Jan. 22.

Taylor and a friend were shot by Moore in an apartment building Wednesday. Police say the shooting stemmed from a feud between Taylor and Moore.

The other youth’s name hasn’t been released. Officials said Thursday he remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Taylor’s death was the city’s 20th homicide of the year.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com





