ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - A Turkish official says an employee has fired shots in a municipality building in southern Turkey, killing two of his colleagues.
Soner Cetin, mayor for the town of Cukurova in Adana province, says the man entered the municipality building Friday brandishing a gun and opened fire on three of his colleagues. One of them was injured.
Cetin said the gunman was motivated by a “personal” feud between the employees.
State run Anadolu Agency says the man has been arrested.
