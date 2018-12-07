ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man charged with beating a woman and then harassing her from jail has pleaded guilty.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that Lewie Robinson was charged in May with assaulting a woman who had taken out a protective order on him. From the Buncombe County Detention Center, he called the victim in the assault 223 times over the span of four months, even though he was to have no contact with her.

In late June, police served Robinson in jail 28 additional arrest warrants for having violated the domestic violence protective order.

The newspaper reported Thursday that the 54-year-old pleaded guilty to assault inflicting serious injury and assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault and violating the order. He was sentenced to a minimum of 3 ½ years in prison.

