JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Jefferson City man has been sentenced in life in prison in the deadly shooting of another man two years ago on Halloween.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that 21-year-old Terrance Wynn, 21 was sentenced Thursday for second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree robbery in the death of 29-year-old Terrance Davis.

Charging documents say Davis was found lying in the street with two gunshot wounds in the early morning hours of Oct. 31, 2016. Multiple .45-caliber shell casings were recovered at the scene, and a .45-caliber bullet was recovered during Davis‘ autopsy.

Surveillance video from an area business showed two suspects approached Davis. After one of them shot Davis, the suspects walked away, then came back and fired another shot at Davis while he was lying on the ground.

