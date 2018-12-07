TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A funeral will be held Friday for a deputy U.S. marshal who was killed last week serving a warrant in Tucson.

The U.S. Marshals Service helped organize the morning gathering at the Tucson Convention Center to remember Chase White.

White was shot when he and other members of the Marshals Service were outside a home in northern Tucson to deliver a warrant to Ryan Phillip Schlesinger for stalking a female police sergeant.

The Marshals Service said the deputy U.S. marshal was the first killed in the line of duty in Tucson in 66 years.

White, 41, had been with the U.S. Marshals Service since 2015. He was on active duty in the Air Force from 2000 to 2007 and was currently a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve, serving with the 926th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. He was scheduled to leave for a deployment this week.

The Illinois native is survived by a wife and four children

After a standoff, Schlesinger was arrested on a separate warrant accusing him of first-degree murder of a federal officer. He could face the death penalty or life in prison.

The federal public defender representing Schlesinger has not commented on the case.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.