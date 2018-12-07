FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - Students and teachers are marking the one-year anniversary of a shooting that claimed two lives at a New Mexico high school.

Officials tell the Farmington Daily Times that the students at Aztec High School want to focus “on life and coming together” for the anniversary.

They’ll start the day with breakfast, group art projects, and talking with the first responders called to the shooting scene that happened exactly a year ago Friday. They also have the option of speaking with therapists.

On the morning of Dec. 7, 2017, authorities say a 21-year-old gunman entered the small-town high school near the northwest corner of New Mexico, and fatally shot two students - Francisco I. Fernandez and Casey J. Marquez. He then fired randomly in a hallway and a computer lab, before killing himself.

