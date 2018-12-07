ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say an Albuquerque man has been sentenced to seven years and four months in federal prison for heroin trafficking and firearms charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico says 39-year-old Lawrence Marquez was sentenced Friday, and must serve an additional three years of probation following his release.

Marquez pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of distribution of heroin and one count of using and carrying a firearm during commission of a drug trafficking crime.

The case was investigated by the Albuquerque offices of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations.





