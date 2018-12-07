ALBION, Ind. (AP) - A 42-year-old northeastern Indiana man has pleaded guilty to murder in the battering death of a 2½-year-old girl he was babysitting.

Trevor Wert of Albion entered the plea this week in Noble Superior Court. As part of a plea agreement, a child molesting charge is being dropped and prosecutors won’t pursue the death penalty or a no-parole sentence.

Wert faces 45-65 years in prison when sentenced Dec. 31.

Investigators say Wert admitted battering the child, Railee Ewing, after becoming angry with her when she woke him up Nov. 1 by turning on a bath tub faucet. He said he struck the child’s head and face multiple times and kicked her in the buttocks as she was trying to leave the bathroom, sending her into the bathroom door frame.





