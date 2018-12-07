PONCA CITY, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says in inmate who walked away from a halfway house in Ponca City remains at large.

The department said in a news release Friday that 45-year-old Paul Hartsell Jr. walked away from Bridgeway Inc. on Sunday and stole a van owned by the halfway house.

The house is described as a community housing center that provides drug and alcohol treatment.

Hartsell was convicted in Oklahoma County of domestic assault and battery and second-degree burglary.





