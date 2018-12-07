BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) - The leader of a prolific prostitution website based in Bellevue was sentenced Thursday, closing the case of a 2016 bust that shut down the operation and freed 67 sex workers.

The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports 49-year-old Charles Peters on Thursday was given about 3 1/2 years in prison.

Prosecutors sought four years. Peters‘ defense attorneys requested 90 days.

Peters was one of 33 men sentenced in the case. He was the only defendant to go to trial instead of plead guilty and the only one who stood to serve prison time.

Peters plans to appeal his conviction and his attorneys claimed Thursday he had no idea that running prostitution websites that served 40,000 men amounted to promoting prostitution. He was convicted of nine counts of second-degree promoting prostitution.

