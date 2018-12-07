BLUEWATER, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a person is dead following an encounter with law enforcement officers in Bluewater Village in Cibola County in western New Mexico.

Circumstances of how the person died weren’t released, but the New Mexico State Police says a shot was heard inside the residence following an earlier exchange of gunfire that occurred Thursday when sheriff’s deputies arrived at the residence to serve an arrest warrant.

The State Police says the dead person was male but his name and age weren’t released.





