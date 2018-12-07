JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) - Police say two people have been shot and injured at a grocery store in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the shooting happened Thursday at a Food Depot in Rex. Police responded to the store around 6 p.m. and found the wounded man and woman lying on the ground.

Clayton County police spokesman Officer David Portis says both victims were alert and were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com





