BERLIN, Vt. (AP) - Police say the owners of a Vermont spa intentionally set it on fire.

Vermont State Police have charged both 48-year-old Lesilee Kirby and 47-year-old Kristopher Kirby with arson of an occupied dwelling.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at the Sundara Day Spa in Berlin Sunday. A family who lived upstairs escaped unharmed.

Police say firefighters noticed a strong smell of an accelerant at the scene and found a partially burned gas container nearby.

Investigators say surveillance video showed one of the spa owners pouring gas on the building, lighting it on fire and running to a nearby businesses where they parked their car.

Police say the owners plotted to burn down the spa due to financial issues with the business.





