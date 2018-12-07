BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Police in Burlington, Vermont, have arrested two people in the vandalism of a downtown mural that critics say doesn’t properly represent the city’s diversity.

Burlington police say 32-year-old Eric Maier, of Burlington, is accused of vandalizing the “Everyone Loves a Parade” mural twice in October, causing between $5,000 and $10,000 in damage.

Margaux Higgins, of Burlington, is accused of being an accessory to the crime.

Police say Maier posted photos of the damage on social media.

Neither Maier nor Higgins could not be reached for comment. They did not have phone listings in their names.

In October, the City Council approved a resolution requesting the city’s arts committee consider moving the mural by 2022.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.