WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island man who was convicted of murder nearly 30 years ago has been arrested on drug dealing charges.

State Police and West Warwick Police say they apprehended 54-year-old Jay Scholl Friday morning after executing a search warrant on his West Warwick residence.

Police say they seized a large amount of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, Oxycodone and other prescription pills. They also seized a handgun, more than $11,000 in cash and packaging materials typically used for distributing drugs.

He faces multiple drug dealing and firearms charges as well as probation violation. Scholl was released from prison last September after serving 30 years for a murder in 1990.

It couldn’t be immediately determined if he had a lawyer. Scholl is being arraigned later Friday in Third District Court in Warwick.





