SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland say an unarmed man suspected of shoplifting at a Seat Pleasant discount store repeatedly punched and assaulted a security worker before being fatally shot.

WTOP-FM reports Prince George’s County police say 49-year-old Joseph Dance was killed Wednesday by a store worker who is a licensed special police officer.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the worker, who they say has a permit to carry a gun. The worker hasn’t been charged.

Police say the shooting was recorded on surveillance video. They say Dance had shoplifted from the store and was found that night with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He later died at a hospital.

