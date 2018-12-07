BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A private school in western New York has released a report finding inappropriate conduct by more than a dozen former faculty members, including sexual abuse of students in the 1970s and 1980s.

The 46-page report released by the Park School of Buffalo on Friday culminates an investigation launched in April after former students alleged past abusive behavior. The students were in middle or high school at the time of the abuse.

In the report, 30 people described inappropriate behavior by 12 named teachers. None work there now; five are dead.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said his office may investigate further, although the statute of limitations for prosecution has passed.

The school has about 300 students in grades kindergarten through 12.

The school called the report’s findings “inexcusable.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.