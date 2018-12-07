BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A state professional conduct board has decided Burleigh County’s sheriff did not violate standards following allegations of an assault.

The North Dakota Peace Officers and Standards Board voted 6-1 Thursday in favor of Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that in April 2014, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department investigated a report about an injury to Leben’s then 14-year-old nephew, Brant Thomson. The teen testified that Leben started picking on him at a family birthday party, jabbing him below the collarbone. Thomson said he shoved Leben backward and the pair started wrestling on the floor.

Afterward Thomson went to the hospital in Devils Lake for injury to his back. Thomson said he decided to bring the matter to the board now that he is no longer a minor.

