DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware teacher with a history of alcohol-related arrests has pleaded guilty to drunken driving and other crimes after an incident in which eight other vehicles were damaged.

Forty-five-year-old Martin Tuohy of Middletown pleaded guilty Friday to fourth-offense drunken driving, two counts of vehicular assault and two counts of reckless endangering. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4.

Tuohy was charged by Rehoboth Beach police after a two-week investigation into the July 7 incident. At the time, he was facing trial in a separate case after being arrested for public intoxication.

Tuohy worked for several years at Christiana High School. He pleaded guilty to DUI in 2008 and entered a first-offenders program. He was convicted of reckless driving in another DUI case last year.





