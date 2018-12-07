GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina authorities say three children have been killed and another injured in a car crash.

State Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis tells news outlets there were five people in the van and a 27-year-old man driving was the only adult. He and the injured child were taken to a hospital, but it is unclear what condition they are in.

Hovis says the van went off a road and struck several trees in Greenville County early Friday. County senior deputy coroner Jeff Fowler says the three died at the scene in the Taylors area.

Hovis says authorities are investigating and charges are pending.





