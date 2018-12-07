TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Tucson police have arrested three teen-age boys in the fatal shootings of three people at a city park on. Nov. 8.

According to police, the teens were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killings of 21-year-old Matthew Favela and 16-year-olds Carlos Ross and Amonn Sandoval.

Police say a 15-year-old wanted in the case turned himself in to police on Nov. 30 and that two 16-year-olds were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Associated Press does not generally publish the identities of juveniles accused of crimes.

Police say the shootings occurred during an exchange of gunfire between a person with others in a car and at least one person who was with another person on foot.





