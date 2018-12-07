Lawyers for WikiLeaks asked a U.S. federal judge late Friday afternoon to dismiss a lawsuit brought on behalf of the Democratic National Committee in response to the anti-secrecy organization’s publication of internal DNC documents during the 2016 presidential race.

Defense attorneys filed documents in Manhattan federal court seeking dismissal from an expansive lawsuit initiated by the DNC in April, roughly two years after WikiLeaks began publishing leaked DNC emails allegedly sourced by Russian state-sponsored hackers.

“WikiLeaks’s conduct — publishing truthful information of public concern as a media organization — is protected by the First Amendment,” layer Joshua Dratel wrote in a 33-page motion, calling the lawsuit an “existential threat” to the group’s constitutional right.

Lawyers for the DNC sued WikiLeaks and its publisher, Julian Assange, along with among more than a dozen other defendants accused of conspiring to illegally interfere in the 2016 election.

Attorneys for co-defendants including President Trump’s former campaign adviser Roger Stone and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, filed similar documents earlier Friday.





