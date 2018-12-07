MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Willmar man who admitted that he illegally possessed a stockpile of weapons has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Forty-six-year-old Chad Lee Monson was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court.

According to court documents, authorities searched Monson’s properties in January and found machine guns, pipe bombs, silencers, a large amount of ammunition and other weapons.

Charging documents said that before the search, Monson allegedly discussed targeting a judge, a prosecutor and another attorney with explosives. The identities of the alleged targets were not disclosed in the complaint.

Monson pleaded guilty to illegally possessing weapons in August.





