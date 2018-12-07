DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas-area woman serving time for health care fraud faces up to 80 more years behind bars after prosecutors say she ran another scam while imprisoned to help pay her legal bills.

Alexis C. Norman of Midlothian in 2015 pleaded guilty in an identity theft and Medicaid billing scheme. She was sentenced to 105 months.

The 47-year-old Norman on Thursday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and four counts of health care fraud, including one count while in prison.

Norman rented office space in Tyler in the first scheme. A co-defendant leased space in Waco while Norman was imprisoned. Prosecutors say identities stolen from counselors and Medicaid recipients were used to submit false claims and generate $427,000 in payments.

The co-defendant also pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.





