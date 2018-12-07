GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a 25-year-old woman from Texas has been sentenced to 32 years in prison after police found nearly $7 million in heroin in a hidden compartment under her child’s seat after a South Carolina traffic stop.

Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Victoria Sanchez of Laredo, Texas, pleaded guilty in Greenville County on Wednesday to trafficking in heroin and unlawful conduct toward a child.

Wilkins says deputies pulled Sanchez over on Interstate 85 in June 2017 for driving too closely. They asked to search her car because she had no driver’s license and couldn’t give a good answer about how she bought the car the day before in Atlanta.

Wilkins said in a statement more than 17 pounds (about 7 kilograms) of heroin was found.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.