NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) - Two young Rhode Island brothers have been charged with felony assault in connection with an attack on a fellow middle school student who has hit with a baseball bat and punched.
School officials say the attack occurred at the injured student’s locker at Thompson Middle School in Newport on Thursday morning. The victim has been discharged from a hospital.
The brothers’ names weren’t released because of their ages.
Officials say one of the brothers, a 12-year-old seventh-grader, hit the 14-year-old victim with a bat and his brother, a 14-year-old eighth-grader, punched the victim. Police say the attack stemmed from a dispute from outside the school. Details of the dispute weren’t disclosed.
Teachers and a police officer at the school quickly stopped the beating.
The brothers also face school disciplinary action.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.