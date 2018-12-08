NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) - Two young Rhode Island brothers have been charged with felony assault in connection with an attack on a fellow middle school student who has hit with a baseball bat and punched.

School officials say the attack occurred at the injured student’s locker at Thompson Middle School in Newport on Thursday morning. The victim has been discharged from a hospital.

The brothers’ names weren’t released because of their ages.

Officials say one of the brothers, a 12-year-old seventh-grader, hit the 14-year-old victim with a bat and his brother, a 14-year-old eighth-grader, punched the victim. Police say the attack stemmed from a dispute from outside the school. Details of the dispute weren’t disclosed.

Teachers and a police officer at the school quickly stopped the beating.

The brothers also face school disciplinary action.





