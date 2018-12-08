DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Two Florida men were fatally shot in an apartment complex but neighbors didn’t report the gunshots to police and their bodies weren’t discovered until 24 hours later.

The Daytona Beach Police Department identified the victims on Saturday as Trey Ingraham and Jordan Paden. Both were 19 years old.

Detectives say they’ve identified a person of interest in the case.

Police Chief Craig Capri says neighbors failed in their duties by not calling police after hearing gunshots Thursday evening.

The men’s bodies weren’t found until Friday night.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Ingraham had been a student at Bethune-Cookman University, and he was working toward returning to school.

Detectives say Ingraham lived at the apartment where the bodies were found and Paden often stayed there.

___

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.