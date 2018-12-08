ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police say a homicide investigation is underway after officers conducting a welfare check of residents of a home Friday night found two people dead with what police called “signs of trauma.”

The Police Department said homicide detectives who are investigating the deaths are obtaining a search warrant for the home on the 6200 block of Sweetwater Drive Northwest and interviewing neighbors.

Police also said that a 2012 Hyundai Tucson with a New Mexico license plate of NNT866 as a “vehicle of interest” in the homicide investigation.

