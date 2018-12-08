NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Officials say two Pulaski County sheriff’s deputies were attacked by a man who then stole their patrol vehicle.

Lt. Matt Kornas tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the deputies were responding to a series of incoherent 911 calls Saturday afternoon. After they told the man to stop calling 911, Kornas says the suspect got into his own vehicle and drove off.

The deputies quickly pulled him over, but authorities say the man attacked them and stole their SUV.

A brief pursuit ensued. Kornas says the chase ended outside North Little Rock and the man was arrested after he rammed another patrol vehicle.

The two deputies were transported to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said on Twitter that they’re conditions were not immediately known.

Kornas says the deputy in the second patrol vehicle was not seriously hurt.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.