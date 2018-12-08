ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) - A 12-year-old Iowa boy accused of unsuccessfully trying to shoot his teacher will be tried in adult court as a youthful offender.

The Quad-City Times reports that a judge made that ruling Friday just before the boy made his first appearance on charges of attempted murder and weapons counts. The boy remains in a youth detention center on $50,000 bond.

If convicted as a youthful offender in adult court, the boy would remain under juvenile court supervision until he’s 18. The case would then return to adult court, where a judge could dismiss it or sentence the offender to adult prison.

The Associated Press does not generally name juveniles charged with crimes.

Police say the boy entered a North Scott Junior High classroom on Aug. 31 with a .22-caliber handgun and tried to shoot the teacher. Investigators say when the loaded gun jammed, the teacher wrestled it away from him.

