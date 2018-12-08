YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) - A Westchester County corrections officer is dead and two others have been seriously injured in what authorities are calling an attempted murder-suicide.

The shootings happened late Friday in Yonkers.

Yonkers police say 40-year-old corrections officer Edward Quinoy forced himself into the home where his ex-girlfriend lived with a male companion and the man’s mother.

Police tell The Journal News that Quinoy opened fire at the couple and they fired back.

Quinoy was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital. Police say the shot to the head that killed him may have been self-inflicted.

The surviving victims are both also Westchester County corrections officers. Both are hospitalized in serious condition. Their names have not been released.

The male victim’s mother was also in the home and was not injured.

___

Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.