JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say they’ve arrested the former fiance of a Navy petty officer who was killed in her north Florida home three months ago.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Danny Beard was arrested for the murder of Andrea Washington.

He was ordered held without bail on Saturday.

The Jacksonville Times-Union reports that Washington was found dead last September in her Jacksonville home on the day she was set to appear in court for an injunction for domestic violence protection against Beard.

Washington didn’t appear at the hearing and a temporary injunction was dismissed against him.

The Times-Union reports that Washington was already dead by then since police officers were called to her home shortly after midnight on the day of the hearing.

___

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.