HAYS, Kan. (AP) - It might go without saying that a caller claiming to be with police who demands nude videos is a scammer. But Fort Hays State University police are warning the public anyway.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a statement from the Kansas school’s campus police department says the calls to students appear to come from its phone number. The caller then tells the recipient that they are connected to a drug investigation before eventually demanding nude videos as proof that the call recipient doesn’t have drugs on them or in their room.

Police say the caller becomes belligerent if the recipient asks questions and threatens arrest if the recipient tells anyone of the call.

Victims of the scam are asked to call university police.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.